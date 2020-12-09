OPD: 6 suspects arrested after Olive Branch homicide

OPD: 6 suspects arrested after Olive Branch homicide
(Source: WMC Action News 5)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 9, 2020 at 12:20 PM CST - Updated December 9 at 12:20 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Olive Branch Police Department has made several arrests after a murder. Six individuals were arrested between December 2 and December 7.

The homicide happened in the 400 block of Olive Branch Way.

Police arrested the following suspects. --

  • Markel Alexander Gleaton (22 of Pope, MS)
  • Richard Bernard McGee (31 of Oxford, MS)

Gleaton and McGee were arrested for capital murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. They were denied a bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

  • Antonious Quintez Kimble (21 of Charleston, MS)
  • 17-year-old juvenile

The teenager and Kimble were charged with armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. They were given a $100,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice judge.

  • Jacob Emend Woods (18 of Oxford, MS)
  • Ajalon Jeffery Reed (22 of Holcomb, MS)

Woods and Reed were arrested for conspiracy to commit armed robbery and given a $25,000 bond.

This is still an active investigation. If you have any additional information on this case, contact the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400.

