OPD: 6 suspects arrested after Olive Branch homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Olive Branch Police Department has made several arrests after a murder. Six individuals were arrested between December 2 and December 7.
The homicide happened in the 400 block of Olive Branch Way.
Police arrested the following suspects. --
- Markel Alexander Gleaton (22 of Pope, MS)
- Richard Bernard McGee (31 of Oxford, MS)
Gleaton and McGee were arrested for capital murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. They were denied a bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.
- Antonious Quintez Kimble (21 of Charleston, MS)
- 17-year-old juvenile
The teenager and Kimble were charged with armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. They were given a $100,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice judge.
- Jacob Emend Woods (18 of Oxford, MS)
- Ajalon Jeffery Reed (22 of Holcomb, MS)
Woods and Reed were arrested for conspiracy to commit armed robbery and given a $25,000 bond.
This is still an active investigation. If you have any additional information on this case, contact the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.