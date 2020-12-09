Philanthropist Avron Fogelman continues holiday tradition of paying off layaway balances for Memphis shoppers

Fogelman, who is chairman of Fogelman Properties and co-owner of the Kansas City Royals, makes a habit of sharing his generosity with Memphis. In 2016, he began his tradition of paying off layaway balances for customers at Burlington Stores in Eastgate Shopping Center. He continued in 2018 and 2019, but in 2017 he paid for a shopping spree for children of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Memphis.