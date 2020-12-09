Philanthropist Avron Fogelman continues holiday tradition of paying off layaway balances for Memphis shoppers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis philanthropist Avron Fogelman is at it again, spreading holiday cheer by paying off layaway balances for more than 100 people in the city.
Fogelman, who is chairman of Fogelman Properties and co-owner of the Kansas City Royals, makes a habit of sharing his generosity with Memphis. In 2016, he began his tradition of paying off layaway balances for customers at Burlington Stores in Eastgate Shopping Center. He continued in 2018 and 2019, but in 2017 he paid for a shopping spree for children of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Memphis.
“With COVID-19 impacting so many families in Memphis this holiday season, I hope my gift of paying off layaways for those facing difficulties and challenges makes the holiday season a little brighter for them,” said Fogelman.
This year, 175 Memphis customers benefitted from Fogelman’s generosity.
He’s also paying off layaway balances at Burlington’s Boynton Beach, Florida location.
“I can only imagine the relief and joy Mr. Fogelman’s gracious gift will bring to our valued customers,” said Paul Mallett, regional vice president of Burlington Stores. “In a year where we’ve all experienced unimaginable challenges, I hope the news of Mr. Fogelman’s generosity helps our customers enjoy the holiday season.”
