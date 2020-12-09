Reeves issues new executive orders as Mississippi COVID-19 cases surge

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - As new cases of COVID-19 continue to surge in Mississippi, Governor Tate Reeves issued new executive measures on Wednesday, focusing on social gatherings and schools, including indoor school sports like basketball.
Mississippi reported 2,746 new cases on Wednesday, a new record.
“This is a very dangerous time,” said Reeves.
Reeves is tightening restrictions on social gatherings.
Crowds must now be limited to no more than 10 people indoors and no more than 50 people outdoors.
He’s also mandating masks to be worn inside all schools statewide.
The governor also requires masks to be worn inside all businesses and schools when interacting with the public. This applies to certain counties with high rates of transmission, including DeSoto, Marshall, Tate, Panola and Lafayette counties.
“One new challenge that we need to address in this new season is the rise of indoor sports,” said Reeves.
Reeves says indoor sports venues for K-12 extracurricular activities must be limited. No more than four spectators per student or 250 ticketed spectators will be allowed inside, whichever number is less.
“We do have to recognize that there is more risk to large indoor gatherings, such as basketball than we had in those fall outdoor sports and activities,” said Reeves.
Other indoor arenas must also limit capacity to 10% or 1,000 people, whichever is less.
Reeves says hospitals must continue to reserve 10% of their capacity for COVID-19 patients.
He says some haven’t been doing this and if that doesn’t change, he’ll take additional action.
“If we need to get more severe, eliminating elective procedures and stepping up enforcement will be the first step,” said Reeves.
The governor is also extending his mask mandate in dozens of counties, including DeSoto County.
The new executive orders take effect on Friday when the previous ones expire.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.