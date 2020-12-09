Rookie Desmond Bane going to work in Grizzlies Training Camp

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Saturday, the Memphis Grizzlies play their first pre-season game of the New Year. That’s with getting only getting about two weeks of training camp to shore things up before things start to count.
Also, a short amount of time for the rookies to get adjusted to NBA life and style of play. Grizzlies’ 30th pick, Desmond Bane, and 35th pick, Xavier Tillman have a lot of eyes on them entering this season. They’ll be thrown into it quickly with no summer league, and just getting to Memphis a few weeks ago.
Bane said he’s learning a lot going up against Grizz’s fourth-year vet Dillan Brooks in practice. “He’s a big strong guard that can score at all three levels,” said Bane. “It’s been good to go against him. And Sean McDermott I was guarding him today. Played well, shot the ball well, you know everyone’s good it’s the NBA.”
The Grizz tip the Pre-Season against the Timberwolves at Minnesota on Saturday at 7:00 pm.
