Sheriff deputy loses almost everything in house fire including his K-9

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - Around 2:30 Saturday afternoon, Tunica County volunteer firefighters got a call that involved one of their fellow first responders.
They were called to the home of a Tunica County sheriff deputy.
Neighbors watched in horror as Sheriff Deputy Terrance Webb’s home went up in flames.
Firefighters arrived just in time to save his neighbor’s home.
“If it had been five minutes later, I would have been in the same predicament as them,” said Webb’s next-door neighbor Marcus Carver.
However, Webb’s home couldn’t be saved. The biggest concern was his four children and nephew inside.
“Actually I was driving and crying at the same time. I was hurt. I thought they were all trapped inside the house,” said Webb.
A neighbor’s cellphone footage caught Webb’s children as they ran from the burning house.
You can see his teenage nephew carrying his youngest child just 1-year-old to safety.
However, not everyone in the family made it out of the home.
Deputy Webb is a K-9 handler. His beloved dog, Blade, died in the fire.
“Blade is like one of my kids. Blade is like another child. Like when I got laid off back in June, I was hurt because I couldn’t take my dog,” said Webb.
Webb has been paired with Blade for practically his entire time with the sheriff’s office.
He was hired as deputy in August of last year. He was laid off in June, but when he was rehired in August he and his partner Blade were back together again.
Saturday Webb not only lost Blade in the fire, but also the family puppy named June.
“My oldest son said he missed his dog, I’m like I do too. They always asking about it like when we going home and when they ask me it starts to make me sad because we have no home,” said Webb.
The home is a total loss, along with everything inside.
Webb said he had already gone Christmas shopping for the kids.
“For the family over there, especially with the kids close to Christmas and everything like that, they lost it all,” said Carver.
Webb says he has to start all over.
He needs clothes and shoes for his children.
If you would like to help, they have set up an account at Citizens Bank and Trust in Tunica or donate here: https://www.facebook.com/donate/719600395333668/
