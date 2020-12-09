Suspect charged with attempted murder, child neglect after shooting involving 2-year-old

Arrest in shooting of 2-year-old girl
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 8, 2020 at 11:15 PM CST - Updated December 8 at 11:20 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have arrested the man they say was involved in a shooting that injured a 2-year-old girl.

On Tuesday, 22-year-old Carlos Velasquez is charged with attempted second-degree murder and aggravated child neglect.

Police say Velasquez was one of several family members who came to an apartment complex on North Bellevue to confront a man about a previous car crash.

The groups started shoving, and Velasquez and another man drew guns and started shooting.

His 2-year-old relative was in one of the cars and injured by the gunfire.

