Suspect charged with attempted murder, child neglect after shooting involving 2-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have arrested the man they say was involved in a shooting that injured a 2-year-old girl.
On Tuesday, 22-year-old Carlos Velasquez is charged with attempted second-degree murder and aggravated child neglect.
Police say Velasquez was one of several family members who came to an apartment complex on North Bellevue to confront a man about a previous car crash.
The groups started shoving, and Velasquez and another man drew guns and started shooting.
His 2-year-old relative was in one of the cars and injured by the gunfire.
