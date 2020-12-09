Tenn. Mr. Football winners announced

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis and west Tennessee come away with three high school stars named Mr. Football in the state.
CBHS bunning back Dallan Hayden takes the title in Division-2 Class-AAA-. The 5′11″, 195-lb player produced the best numbers of any back in the state, regardless of Division or Classification. Hayden, the son of former Tennessee and NFL running back Aaron Hayden, rushed for 1,891 yards and 24 touchdowns in helping the Brothers reach the Quarterfinals of the State Playoffs - and he’s just a junior.
Hayden’s older brother, Chase, won Mr. Football playing for St. George’s in 2015. Offensive Lineman Dietrick Pennington of ECS is the Tennessee Mr. Football in Division Two Class -AA-.
A repeat finalist from last year, Pennington is considered one of the top recruits in Tennessee. He’ll play college ball at Clemson. Pennington is the second straight ECS player to be named TN Mr. Football, following Austin Hill last season.
Trenton Peabody’s Khalik Ganaway is the TN Mr. Football in Division 1 Class-AA-. Ganaway led the tide to its third straight state title.
