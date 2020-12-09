Tenn. Mr. Football winners announced

CBHS bunning back Dallan Hayden takes the title in Division-2 Class-AAA-. The 5′11″, 195-lb player produced the best numbers of any back in the state, regardless of Division or Classification. Hayden, the son of former Tennessee and NFL running back Aaron Hayden, rushed for 1,891 yards and 24 touchdowns in helping the Brothers reach the Quarterfinals of the State Playoffs - and he’s just a junior.