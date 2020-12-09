Tigers flex hoop strength vs MVSU

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers Men’s Head Basketball Coach Penny Hardaway took his final trip into the lab Tuesday night at FedExForum. Mississippi Valley State expected to provide his team with a chance to experiment while shoring up its shooting and turnover ailments.
The Delta Devils from Itta Beena, Mississippi come in 0-5, and are ranked at, or near the bottom of NCAA Division One. The Tigers trying to establish continuity and consistent play... Moussa Cisse’s play consists of blocking and dunking everything that comes his way.
Cisse with 14 points, mostly off Alley Oop Jams, 13 rebs, and four blocks. The Tigers Bock 11 on the night. It’s Moussa’s second straight double-double. D.J. Jeffries more than assertive off the dribble.
The sophomore from Olive Branch leads the way with 21 pots on 8-14 shooting.. and looking smoother with each contest, especially going to the hole. Fellow sophomore Boogie Ellis doing his thing off the bench. Boogie 18-points and two steals.
The U of M press forces 17 turnovers. Lester Quinones with a near triple-double, 14 points, ten rebounds, and seven assists. Many for dunks, Tigers were up 55-29 at the half win going away, 95-57 the final. Memphis, now 4-2, heads to Atlanta to take on Auburn in the Holiday Hoops Classic on Saturday at 4 pm.
