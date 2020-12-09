UTHSC official shares unique history with retired general Lloyd Austin

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An official at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center has a unique history with Retired Army General Lloyd Austin.
Love Collins III is the vice-chancellor of Development and Alumni Affairs for the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.
He was track teammates with Austin at West Point in the mid-70s. They’ve known each other since they were 19 years old.
He says Austin was a leader at West Point and always stood out, even back then.
“He was very inspirational. He was a cadet leader he was actually a four Stryper which is a cadet company commander,” said Collins. “He was not in any shape or form average. There are those people that just stand out among others and he was one that did that at an early age.”
Collins says if all goes well he plans to go to Washington when Austin is sworn in to celebrate his achievement in person.
