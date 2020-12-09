Poll finds fewer than 60% of Tennessee parents report wearing masks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A poll conducted by Vanderbilt Center for Child Health Policy found that fewer than 60% of parents in Tennessee report wearing masks all the time and nearly half of parents do not plan to vaccinate their children for COVID-19.
The study reports though health officials stress the importance of wearing masks, about 57% of parents reported wearing a mask or a facial covering every time they were inside a store business or outside of their home within the last month.
Vanderbilt says the breakdown of the findings shows perceptions of mask-wearing varied by race/ethnicity: Most non-Hispanic Black parents (73%) reported always wearing a mask, compared to 52% of non-Hispanic White parents. Larger percentages of non-Hispanic Black compared to non-Hispanic White parents believe that masks protect themselves (74%, 52%), others (74%, 64%), are easy to wear (73%, 65%), and are important for children (79%, 65%).
The poll also found that overall only 53% of Tennessee parents said they were likely or very likely to get the COVID-19 vaccine for their child -- Hispanic parents were more likely (61%) than non-Hispanic White (54%) and non-Hispanic Black parents (44%) to plan to vaccinate their children against COVID-19, according to Vanderbilt.
State officials and health experts have been planning the distribution of the vaccine as its set to be delivered to Tennessee within weeks.
