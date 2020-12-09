Warming trend continues over the next few days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Although it feels cool now, it will be a warm afternoon with temperatures in the mid 60s. We will have full sunshine today and a clear sky tonight. Low temperatures this evening will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 66 degrees. Wind: Southwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 42 degrees. Wind: Southwest 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will also feature sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 60s. There will be more clouds on Friday, but high temperatures will still reach the upper 60s. A cold front will arrive on Friday night, which will give us rain. Showers and thunderstorms will mostly occur after midnight and continue into early Saturday.
WEEKEND: We will start the weekend with clouds and showers on Saturday morning, but rain will be east of the area in the afternoon. However, it will feel much cooler with high temperatures around 60 degrees Saturday. Then, it will be partly cloudy on Sunday with highs around 50 degrees. Low temperatures will be in the 20s in most areas on Sunday night.
NEXT WEEK: It will be dry and sunny next week, but high temperatures will only reach the lower 50s. Low temperatures will sit in the 20s and lower 30s.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.