WATCH LIVE: Reeves to discuss record COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - At a press conference today, Gov. Tate Reeves announced new restrictions on social gatherings, and new rules requiring face coverings for students at schools statewide. Additional counties were also added to the governor’s mask mandate.
Reeves also handed down new rules for indoor sporting events, limiting attendance to indoor venues for K-12 events to “the lesser of four spectators per student participant or 25 ticketed spectators in total.”
“We are also going to add, for other indoor arenas, a limit of the lesser of 10 percent of seating capacity of the arena or 1,000 attendees.”
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.