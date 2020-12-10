AAC Football title match set

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The final regular-season game in the American between Cincinnati and Tulsa won’t be played due to COVID-19 on the seventh-ranked Bearcats squad.
Those teams are scheduled to meet anyway in the league’s championship game on December 19. A couple of AAC schools have already accepted bowl bid close to home UCF will play in the Boca Raton Bowl on December 22 against a likely opponent from the Atlantic Coast Conference and SMU will stay in Texas just a few miles from campus in the Frisco Bowl against an opponent to be named later. The Bowl kicks off on December 20.
