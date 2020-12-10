Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson resists calls for lockdown, asks citizens to be responsible instead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - During a rare, televised address on Thursday, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson called the COVID-19 pandemic “the biggest health crisis in our lifetime.”
As COVID-19 surges in Arkansas, 2,200 new cases reported by state officials today along with 34 more deaths, Governor Hutchinson said he is resisting calls for another lockdown or shelter in place order. He said that would only lead to increased unemployment and bankruptcies. Instead, during a 17-minute, impassioned speech, the governor asked Arkansans to be responsible.
“The real solution to getting life back to normal,” Hutchinson said, “is people being self-disciplined by wearing a mask, socially distancing and limiting our indoor gatherings to those we know are safe. Those are the steps that will make a difference versus putting additional restrictions on businesses that are already complying with all the health guidance and when there are no cases coming from a specific place.”
The Governor said he hears from skeptics every day, people who don’t believe masks will protect anyone from the deadly virus.
“My response to that,” he said, “is that I have to be guided by the science and medical experts who say the mask is our principal defense, and the best way to keep businesses open. This is not the time to dismiss the advice of scientists and public health professionals. Now is the time to rally around each other and show grace in times of need.”
The governor warned that hospital capacity is maxing out very quickly. With more coronavirus patients filling beds, there’s a domino effect, he said, that could impact your family’s safety.
“Crowded hospitals lead to backed up emergency rooms,” said Hutchinson, “and backed up emergency rooms lead to ambulances waiting in line. And when ambulances wait in line at the emergency center, then the first responders may not be able to respond to a 911 emergency call as quickly.”
The Arkansas State Health Department reports more than 2,800 COVID-19 deaths in the state, including a good friend of Governor Hutchinson. Dickie Kennemore was the mayor of Osceola, Arkansas for 28 years. He lost his battle with the virus last weekend.
Governor Hutchinson said that a vaccine will arrive in Arkansas in the coming days, and the first doses will be given to healthcare workers and nursing home residents. He also said there are no government directives forcing anyone to take the vaccine, but he added that he and his wife do plan on getting vaccinated.
He announced an extension to his emergency order through the end of December and urged Arkansans to stay home for the holidays. The greatest gift you can give this season, the governor said, is the gift of safety.
