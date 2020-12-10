Best Life: Food insecurity during COVID-19

The parents, students, and teachers were part of an ongoing study of low-income children in Tulsa, Oklahoma. When the pandemic struck, the children were in first grade. Forty-six percent of the parents reported losing their job or having work hours reduced. Fifty-nine percent reported a decrease in household income and 49 percent said they worried their food would run out. In many communities, other safety nets, like meals- to-go are helping families get by.