Best Life: Working women hit hard by COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an economic, mental health, and childcare crisis, and now research is showing women are bearing the brunt of it. Eleven-point-five million women lost their jobs compared to nine million men. Some are calling it a “she-cession.” But it’s not just job loss that’s impacting women more … Moms are also taking on more of the childcare responsibilities. In fact, about one-third of working moms in two-parent households reported they were the only ones providing care for their children. Eighty percent of moms now say they’re doing most or all of the housework and homeschooling. And 57 percent of moms now report depression and anxiety compared to only one-third of dads. Experts say it’s a complex problem that’s going to take spouses working together, a shift in cultural expectations, and an end in gender stereotyping, to solve.