Black Woman helps to create new COVID-19 Vaccine; hopes to build Blacks confidence in vaccine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the lead scientists in the creation of the Moderna vaccine is a Black woman.
“For the general population, our target goal is for next spring, and that’s if all things go well in phase1, phase 2, and phase 3 trial work simultaneously for the good. Our plan is to have everyone vaccinated around the world by next spring,” Dr. Kizzmekia “Kizzy” Corbett, who is the National Institute of Health’s lead scientist for coronavirus research, said.
Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday he hopes Corbett will help ease the concern from the Black community about taking the COVID-19 vaccine. However, health experts are also seeking local voices, like pastors and elected officials.
“The majority of the Black folk in my constituency, the majority of the Black folk I talk to basically got the same approach that I got, wait and see. I’m not going to be first in line to take this vaccine,” State Representative Antonio Parkinson said.
Parkinson says he thinks the vaccine is needed but is concerned about how quickly it was created. He says he’s cautiously optimistic and has lots of questions.
“I want to see what are those lasting effects of the vaccines,” Parkinson said.
Black people have a long history of not trusting the healthcare system, from the Tuskeegee Syphilis Experiment on hundreds of black men in the 1930s to the unethical use of Henrietta Lack’s cells, to the story of a Virginia man whose organs were literally stolen from him.
“I delve into the book the history of how Black Americans, in particular enslaved Americans’ bodies, formed the foundation of medical education in the United States,” Chip Jones, who wrote the book “The Organ Thieves: The Shocking Story of the First Heart Transplant in the Segregated South,” said.
Jones’ book is about the story of Bruce Tucker who was taken to the hospital in 1968 after an accident at his factory job. Jones says Tuckers’ vitals were good, but he was still taken off life support in order to give his heart and kidneys to a white businessman.
The physicians never asked Tucker’s family permission to do the surgery.
Jones interviewed the family’s attorney and first Black governor in the U.S., Douglass Wilder.
“The stories that Governor Wilder told me he grew up with were don’t ever go near that hospital, those night doctors will snatch you up. Those stories, some white people, including myself, might have dismissed as mere folk tales or superstitions, but there was a reason for those stories,” Jones said.
According to a Pew Research study taken in late November, about 42% of Black people say they will take the vaccine when available.
