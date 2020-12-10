A cold front brings an end to our warm dry pattern

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with a light south wind and lows in the mid to upper 40s.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain late in the day and evening, a south wind at 10 to 20 MPH, and highs in the mid 60s.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with showers, a southwest wind at 10 to 20 MPH, and lows in the upper 50s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of an early morning shower, highs in the upper 50s early in the day and then falling into the mid 30s overnight. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late in the day and evening along with highs in the upper 40s and lows near 30.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs near 50 and lows in the mid 30s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 40s.
