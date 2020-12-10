Convenience store clerk narrowly survives Arlington shooting, suspects still at large

ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s investigators released new information in the shooting death in front of an Arlington McDonalds. One of the bullets from the shooting flew across the street, shattered a window and almost hit a convenience store clerk.
“That’s actually pretty scary,” bystander Jeff Jones said.
Jones is referring to what happened Monday night around 6:15 p.m. outside an Arlington McDonald’s on Highway 70.
19-year-old Antonio Grayson was shot and killed. His friend was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
The restaurant was filled with customers at the time, many of them young.
A look across Highway 70 reveals a Shell convenience store with a boarded up window.
“I was directly in front of where the bullet came through about 5 seconds before it happened. And I went to the back washing dishes,” Shell clerk Ronnie Hill said.
Hill told WMC Action News 5′s Janice Broach he heard about 8 shots just after he walked to the back of the store.
“If you had been there. It would have hit me and killed me,” Hill said.
“It was right there,” Hill said as he showed Broach the boarded up window that’s covering a hole in the wall.
He then went outside to show where a bullet went through a brick wall.
Investigators say homicide victim Grayson was from Somerville.
They released a photo saying the suspects took off in a white Ford Expedition similar to this one.
Investigators also say several males and a female were inside. They are believed to be from the Haywood, Tipton, or Fayette County area.
The vehicle had tags from Tipton or Haywood County, and it may have a shattered back window or back passenger window.
Deputies have not released a motive for the shooting. It’s the first homicide in Arlington for the year.
Investigators need some help from the public. If you know anything about the deadly shooting call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.