DA: Suspect indicted after deadly shooting at Dixie Queen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A customer responsible for a shooting at Dixie Queen has been indicted for first-degree murder charges, according to the Shelby County District Attorney.
Joshua Holmes, 20, was also indicted by a grand jury on two counts each of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.
The shooting happened on May 24, 2020, at the Dixie Queen in the 1100 block of S. Bellevue Blvd. Investigators said Holmes got into an argument with an employee that took his order.
Police said Holmes went to his car as if he was about to leave, but returned to the order window with a rifle and fired several shots into the business.
A Dixie Queen cook, Cautious Smith, 20, was hit by a bullet and killed. MPD said the shooting was captured on surveillance video.
Investigators determined Holmes was the suspect. He was arrested on September 1 and is being held at the Shelby County Jail.
