Man convicted in Holly Bobo murder indicted for illegal gun possession

JACKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - A man released just months ago from prison after pleading guilty to his role in the disappearance and death of Holly Bobo is now federally indicted for illegal gun possession.
Jason Autry, 46, left prison in September, the last of three suspects to face a judge in connection with the 20-year-old nursing student’s 2011 death. He pleaded guilty to facilitation of especially aggravated kidnapping and solicitation of first-degree murder. He also received partial immunity for his testimony against one of the other suspects in the case.
According to U.S. Attorney Mike Dunavant’s office, Autry was found with a rifle while deer hunting Dec. 3 in Benton County.
A release from Dunavant’s office says a deputy spotted Autry lying in a field. The deputy searched Autry, who he knew was a convicted felon, and let him leave after finding nothing nothing on him. The deputy then found a Marlin 30/30 rifle on the ground where Autry was lying.
The deputy followed Autry home, and according to Dunavant’s office, Autry said he was deer hunting but hid when he saw the deputy’s patrol car.
Autry is now facing a federal indictment for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Autry is still on supervised release for his prior federal case and faces 10 years in federal prison if convicted; however, with previous convictions related to Bobo’s case and others for burglary, theft, drugs and gun possession, Autry could be deemed an armed career criminal and face anywhere from 15 years to life in prison.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.