Memphis hospitals finalize COVID-19 vaccine distribution plans

“We are awaiting word on when we will receive the vaccines, but we are going to make it available to our employees. Our COVID team has been anticipating the vaccine and making plans for quite a while. Once we receive word on when the vaccine with be sent to us, we are ready to store, distribute, and administer to our employees. We will follow the guidelines that will be set by the federal and state governments for distribution, and our front line employees will be our first priority to receive the vaccine.”