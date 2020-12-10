Memphis man sentenced to 20 years for string of armed robberies

Whitley stole $190 and six packs of Newport 100 cigarettes at gunpoint from a Marathon gas station. Then, he drove to an Exxon where he stole between $250-300 and six more packs of Newport cigarettes at gunpoint. Lastly, he stole $36 from a Circle K, again at gunpoint. However, this time the clerk at Circle K managed to put a tracking device in the bag he gave Whitley.