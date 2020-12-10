Memphis man sentenced to 20 years for string of armed robberies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison, without parole, for vehicle theft and a series of armed robberies committed on July 30, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
According to information presented in court, 21-year-old Aaron Whitley stole a silver 2012 GMC Terrain that was parked outside of Circle K on North Germantown Parkway. The vehicle’s owner told police he left his SUV running while he went inside the store. He turned around just in time to see Whitley driving away in his car.
The owner’s security guard uniform, badge, and loaded 9mm pistol were in the SUV at the time. Within 20 minutes, Whitley took the car’s contents and committed three armed robberies of multiple convenience stores on Austin Peay Highway.
Whitley stole $190 and six packs of Newport 100 cigarettes at gunpoint from a Marathon gas station. Then, he drove to an Exxon where he stole between $250-300 and six more packs of Newport cigarettes at gunpoint. Lastly, he stole $36 from a Circle K, again at gunpoint. However, this time the clerk at Circle K managed to put a tracking device in the bag he gave Whitley.
A few moments after the last robbery, SCSO deputies conducted a traffic stop for speeding on the SUV. The located Whitley, who was the only passenger inside.
Evidence from all robberies includes, but not limited to, 12 packs of Newport cigarettes, $430.55 in cash, the tracking device, a security guard shirt, and the 9mm handgun that matched the description given by the victims.
Whitley was sentenced on Dec. 9. After his 20-year sentence will follow four years of supervised release.
