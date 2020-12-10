MPD searching for suspect after double murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators are looking for answers after a double murder Thursday morning in Memphis.
Police were called Ellsworth Street near Sharpe Avenue around 7:30 a.m.
When MPD arrived on the scene, two victims were found dead with gunshot wounds.
The victims have not been identified. No suspect information is available,
The details surrounding this investigation are unknown at this time.
WMC Action News 5 has a crew on the scene, check back for updates on the investigation.
