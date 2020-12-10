Nolley status unknown for Tigers Basketball Vs. Auburn Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Whatever there is to learn from the Memphis Tigers blowout win against Mississippi Valley State on Tuesday night, one thing is the bounce-back ability of newcomer Landers Nolley.
Nolley was injured about half-way way through the first half when he was taken out on a hard foul in the lane. His feet come out from under him, and his head hit the court.
The scary moment brought head coach Penny Hardaway off the bench to check on his star transfer. Nolley, who was just named to the American Athletic Conference Honor Roll after averaging 23 points in the Tigers last two games, was able to walk to the bench and eventually return to the game. But, he didn’t play in the second half of Memphis 94-57 victory.
Teammate Alex Lomax said, It kinda hurts cause he’s a tough guy. Usually, you want to get back up, get back out there and play your heart out for the team. And for him not to go... there’s something kinda really bothering him at the moment. Hope everything will be good, the x-rays or whatever.”
Hardaway added, “When he stayed down I knew something was wrong... I pray that it’s nothing serious and something he can recover from before we get to Auburn. then definitely maybe a week. Maybe nothing was broken or fractured... and that he can recover.”
The Tigers will definitely need Nolley going forward. The U of M next faces Auburn in the Holiday Hoopsgiving Classic at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Saturday at 4:00 pm. The game will be on SEC Network.
