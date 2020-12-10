OPD: Oxford 9-1-1 call evolves into deadly officer-involved shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Oxford police responded to a 9-1-1 call that turned into a police-involved shooting on Wednesday night. The Oxford Police Department said they responded to a domestic disturbance call at “The Mark” on Old Taylor Road.
Residents at the complex were asked to shelter in place as police negotiated with someone who they said eventually ended up pointing a gun at officers.
At about 8:30 Wednesday evening, OPD said there was a large police presence at the complex and there was no threat to the public, but warning them to stay clear of Old Taylor Road.
Then about an hour later, Oxford police tweeted about the situation that was still underway, saying it wasn’t a hostage situation and asking residents at “The Mark” to shelter in place.
Again, police said the person they were negotiating with pointed a gun. That’s when police fired. Officials said that person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Oxford police said no officers were injured. They have not released the names of any officers involved in this shooting or the name of the person that was shot.
Check back for updates on this investigation.
