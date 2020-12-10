Porter-Leath Toy Truck Drive underway, goal to collect at least 6,000 toys

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every year during the annual Toy Truck Drive, the Mid-South pitches in to collect over 6 thousand toys for kids enrolled in Porter-Leath’s Early Childhood Academy.
“This is a way that they receive meaningful gifts for this holiday season,” Tiffany Wilson, Early Head Start Site Manager at Porter-Leath, said.
Toys will go to children under the age of five. Wilson says the best toys to donate are ones that are fun and educational.
“Dolls, stacking toys, games, books - new and unwrapped toys. Anything children can play with and learn,” Wilson said.
Not much has changed with how Porter-Leath is collecting toys this year, although a lot has changed for the families receiving them.
“For many families, the pandemic has eliminated their discretionary funds. Many of those funds were used for holiday gifts. I think that knowing the community is reaching out and assisting our families is going to just mean the world to them,” Wilson said.
People will be able to drop off toys at WMC Action News 5 starting tomorrow, Dec. 11 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. There will be another chance to donate on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
You can make a monetary gift as well by clicking this link: https://www.porterleath.org/toy-truck-home?utm_source=WMC.
