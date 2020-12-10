Rebels Corral/Moore up for national awards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rebels Quarterback Matt Carrol is one of 16 semifinalists for the Davey O’Brien Award, presented to the nation’s top collegiate signal-caller. Corral currently ranks top ten nationally in passing yards with (2,744), passing TDs (24), completion percentage (.729), completions per game (23.3), and points responsible for per game (20.8).
The target of many of Corral’s passes is Elijah Moore. Moore is a semifinalist for two national awards, the Biletnikoff for the nation’s top collegiate receiver, and the Maxwell, which is given to the most all-around collegiate player.
Moore, a junior, is the nation’s top pass catcher, with 86, and is second in receiving yards with 1,193. He also returns kicks, takes the occasional handoff in Ole Miss spread offense.
