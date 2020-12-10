SCHD inspectors to utilize law enforcement on site visits after threats of violence and racial slurs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department said Thursday they have received 70 complaints of businesses not adhering to the latest health directive.
And because of threats toward their personnel, sheriff’s deputies and police officers will be participating in inspections this weekend.
The department said inspectors will prioritize and investigate the 70 complaints. They’ll be checking on masking inside businesses by customers and employees, observing if social distancing is being followed, and viewing if bar areas are open, which is currently prohibited.
The health directive in effect now also mandates restaurants close by 10 nightly and limit capacity.
“We are not out to just close businesses. We are out to protect the public’s health. Our staff is simply doing their job when they come to visit your establishment,” Dr. Bruce Randolph, the county’s health officer, said.
The department closed 9 businesses for 14 days after a set of inspections last weekend.
Club In Love Memphis recently shut down for two weeks amid an investigation into a large party there over the Thanksgiving weekend.
The county’s health officer says this weekend teams of two inspectors will be joined by appropriate law enforcement as department employees have been subject to escalating threats of violence and even the use of racial slurs.
“It is important that we have law enforcement accompany us because we have received threats. Staff have received threats and racial slurs, both of which are not tolerated,” Randolph said.
Officials said at this point, if their inspectors find multiple violations and determine a business should be temporarily closed, there are few avenues left for an appeal that could reverse the decision.
“We have preached and begged and pleaded, and now I think when we take action, that it would be appropriate,” Randolph said.
Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter said the threats toward public health officials are being observed at the national and local level.
“We’ve all heard Dr. Fauci talk about the threats to him and his family as well. So it’s a broader issue that we are all wrestling with,” she said.
