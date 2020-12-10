SCHD officials expect case counts to increase tied to Thanksgiving holiday weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County reported 695 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, as the Shelby County Health Department says they expect case counts to increase in the coming days stemming from Thanksgiving activity.
“It wouldn’t surprise us if our numbers increase and continue to increase,” Dr. Bruce Randolph, the county’s health officer, said.
Figuring out how to keep hospitals staffed remains a challenge, with 561 people in area hospitals with COVID-19 or under investigation for it.
“We are actually at a peak right now, but we do anticipate that to grow and January to be extremely problematic. We also know around the Christmas holiday is going to be problematic,” Alisa Haushalter, Shelby County Health Department Director, said.
Haushalter said the area’s hospitals will participate in a simulation next week to identify stressors and solutions.
The COVID-19 task force earlier this week asked licensed medical professionals to step up and register with the state’s medical reserve corps for paid and unpaid positions. Haushalter says the hospitals could use students nearing the end of their education to provide nursing support as well as vaccine administration.
Leaders stress the concern over hospital capacity is paramount because the facilities must be able to treat other non-COVID emergencies that come through their doors this winter.
“The reason we are concerned about hospital capacity is not just limited to COVID. If someone has a motor vehicle crash and has a trauma, they need to be able to get into the emergency room. If the hospitals are backed up and beyond capacity, ambulances can’t offload,” she said. “If those are all taken by individuals who have COVID, it is very difficult to meet the other needs of our community.”
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.