SCSO looking for suspects in Arlington McDonald’s homicide
Multiple suspects, including several men and one woman, are believed to be between 18 and 23 and were in a white Ford Expedition at the time of the crime. (Source: Live 5)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 10, 2020 at 2:43 PM CST - Updated December 10 at 3:35 PM

ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspects responsible for fatally shooting a man at an Arlington McDonald’s Dec. 7.

The homicide victim, a Black man, was found dead at the restaurant in the 11500 block of Highway 70. Investigators learned the shooters fled the scene in a white Ford Expedition, similar to the one pictured in the Facebook post below. The vehicle possibly has a broken window in the back or the rear passenger side.

Police believe the suspects are from either Haywood County, Fayette County, or Tipton County. There were several Black men in the vehicle and one Black woman, all possible between 18 and 23-years-old.

If you have any information on the vehicle’s or suspects’ location, please contact SCSO at 901-581-7683.

