9 shot, 3 dead in the last 24 hours in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was a violent 16 hours in the Bluff City as Memphis Police investigated multiple shootings that left at least three people dead.
The first triple shooting happened Wednesday afternoon in Southeast Memphis on Cherry road. Two people were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition, and one critical.
The second triple shooting happened Wednesday night around 7 p.m. in North Memphis on Hollywood and Peres Avenue. Two victims were rushed to the hospital in critical condition and another in non-critical condition.
Next -- overnight in Cordova, a man was shot and killed on Manchester Circle near Raleigh Lagrange Road. Police have not identified him.
Then -- Thursday morning, police responded to a double homicide at the Riviera Apartments on Ellsworth near Sharpe Avenue. Police say two victims were found dead with gunshot wounds.
No suspects have been named in any of these shootings.
“It’s sad and my role as a legislator is to try to figure out what are some things we can do to actually address the crime problem,” City Councilman J.B. Smiley, Jr. said.
Smiley represents Super District 8 where the Ellsworth shooting happened.
“I understand that we’re living in some difficult times where there’s financial burdens, there’s a lot of strains on the inner city, but it doesn’t mean that we need to be out here committing crimes and pulling the trigger,” Smiley said.
Smiley says reducing crime must be a community effort, not just up to city leaders but for everyone to get involved.
“But if the community doesn’t get involved, when I mean involved, I mean talking to your neighbor, understanding what’s going on and lending a helping hand when you can, we’re going to continue having crimes like this,” he said.
