Tigers-Houston football moved to 2:30 pm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kickoff for Saturday’s Memphis Tigers final regular-season football game against Houston has been pushed back from 11:00 am to the new time of 2:30 pm at the Liberty Bowl.
The game will be televised on ESPN-U. So, 2:30 pm kickoff for the Tigers and Cougars at the Liberty Bowl.
Tigers Quarterback Brady White is a semifinalist for the Wuerfell Trophy. It’s presented annually to the college football player who best combines exemplary community service with academic and athletic achievement. White is the U of M’s all-time leader in career passing touchdowns with 85 and needs just 56 passing yards to set that school career record.
His 26 wins as a starting quarterback at Memphis are also a program record.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.