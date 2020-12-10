Tigers-Houston football moved to 2:30 pm

Memphis Tigers in Texas (Source: WMC)
By Jarvis Greer | December 10, 2020 at 4:37 AM CST - Updated December 10 at 4:37 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kickoff for Saturday’s Memphis Tigers final regular-season football game against Houston has been pushed back from 11:00 am to the new time of 2:30 pm at the Liberty Bowl.

The game will be televised on ESPN-U. So, 2:30 pm kickoff for the Tigers and Cougars at the Liberty Bowl.   

Tigers Quarterback Brady White is a semifinalist for the Wuerfell Trophy. It’s presented annually to the college football player who best combines exemplary community service with academic and athletic achievement. White is the U of M’s all-time leader in career passing touchdowns with 85 and needs just 56 passing yards to set that school career record.   

His 26 wins as a starting quarterback at Memphis are also a program record.

