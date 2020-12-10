Unseasonably warm weather this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s to low 70s this afternoon with more sunshine. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear early with a few clouds late. Lows in the upper 40s. Wind: South 5 mph.
FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Rain will arrive by evening. Rain and maybe a storm or two will move through between 7 PM and 3 AM with lows in the upper 50s.
WEEKEND: Expect clouds and a few showers early Saturday morning. Temperatures will slowly fall through the 50s late in the day. Lows will drop into the 30s Saturday night with more clouds. It will be mostly cloudy on Sunday with highs in the 40s. A passing shower or flurries can’t be ruled out through Sunday evening. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to low 30s Sunday night.
NEXT WEEK: A few clouds are likely early next week with chilly temperatures Monday through Wednesday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
