Warm day ahead, but temperatures drop this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s this morning, but we will have a big warm-up this afternoon. High temperatures will top out around 70 degrees with full sunshine in place. Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. It will be partly cloudy tonight with overnight low temperatures in the upper 40s.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 70 degrees. Wind: Southwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 48 degrees. Wind: South 5 mph.
FRIDAY: There will be more clouds on Friday, but high temperatures will still reach the upper 60s. A cold front will arrive on Friday night, which will give us rain after 8 pm. Showers and thunderstorms will occur through the night and into early Saturday.
WEEKEND: We will start the weekend with clouds and showers on Saturday morning, but rain will be east of the area in the afternoon. However, it will feel much cooler with high temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 50s Saturday. It will be mostly cloudy on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s. Low temperatures will be in the 20s in most areas on Sunday night.
NEXT WEEK: It will be dry and sunny next week, but high temperatures will only reach the upper 40s and lower 50s. Low temperatures will sit in the 20s and lower 30s.
