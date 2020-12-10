WATCH: Methodist Le Bonheur discusses plan for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 10, 2020 at 12:27 PM CST - Updated December 10 at 12:27 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine expected any day, Mid-South hospitals are finalizing their distribution plans.

Speaking in Memphis at a vaccine roundtable last week, Vice President Mike Pence said the first vaccines would be shipped within 24 hours of FDA approval, and distribution would begin immediately.

Leaders at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare are discussing their distribution plan at a 12:30 p.m. virtual news conference.

Nikki Polis, chief nurse executive, and Dr. Shirin Mazumder, an infectious disease expert, are slated to speak.

