Drop off toys at WMC for the 19th annual Porter-Leath Toy Truck Drive

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 11, 2020 at 12:29 PM CST - Updated December 12 at 10:21 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - WMC Action News 5 is proud to partner with Porter-Leath for the 19th annual Toy Truck Drive.

Stop by WMC at 1960 Union Avenue with a new, unwrapped toy for a child 5 or younger. The Toy Truck is parked outside our studios until 6 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The goal is to collect at least 6,000 toys benefiting the children at Porter-Leath’s Early Childhood Academy.

If you can’t make it out, you can donate online by clicking this link or text TOY to 50155.

A secret Santa will match donations up to $50,000.

