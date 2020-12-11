Drop off toys at WMC for the 19th annual Porter-Leath Toy Truck Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - WMC Action News 5 is proud to partner with Porter-Leath for the 19th annual Toy Truck Drive.
Stop by WMC at 1960 Union Avenue with a new, unwrapped toy for a child 5 or younger. The Toy Truck is parked outside our studios until 6 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The goal is to collect at least 6,000 toys benefiting the children at Porter-Leath’s Early Childhood Academy.
If you can’t make it out, you can donate online by clicking this link or text TOY to 50155.
A secret Santa will match donations up to $50,000.
