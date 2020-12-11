Shelby County Schools delays return to in-person learning amid COVID-19 surge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools announced Friday students will not return to the classroom in January as planned.
An announcement from Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray says the district will instead delay in-person learning until February amid the current COVID-19 case surge.
SCS planned to resume in-person learning for the district’s youngest students in early January with other grades to follow.
Earlier this week, the district said only 17 percent of teachers wanted to resume in-person instruction while the rest asked to remain virtual.
A parent survey last month revealed 65 percent of SCS families wanted their children to remain virtual when the district resumed classroom instruction.
The new plan is to have pre-kindergarten students through fifth-graders return Feb. 8 with sixth through 12th graders back in the classroom Feb. 22.
“We recognize the pandemic presents a growing set of challenges for all our principals, teachers, support staff, families, and students,” said Ray. “During times like this, our FAITH can be tested, and it can be hard to imagine brighter days. But, I know we can get through this as we work TOGETHER on behalf of our children.”
