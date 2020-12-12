Another round of rain on the way Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly clear overnight other than a few clouds north of Memphis. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 30s with a northwest wind at 5-10 mph.
SUNDAY: Increasing clouds by afternoon with rain likely by afternoon into the evening. Highs will be in the 40s to low 50s with a north wind at 5-15 mph.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain will continue early but there may be a brief mix with sleet or light snow as the precipitation exits across northeast Arkansas and west Tennessee. No issues are expected. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s.
THE WEEK AHEAD: A few clouds are possible at times next week with chilly temperatures through Friday. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50 with lows in the 20s and 30s. It should remain dry most of the week.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
