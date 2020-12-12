Decreasing clouds & dry today followed by rain again tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -After rain last night and early this morning clouds will continue to decrease. We will see plenty of sunshine today and breezy at times. Another system will bring the chance for another round of rain by Sunday afternoon.
TODAY: Partly cloudy with a west wind at 5 to 15 MPH and highs in the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with a light west wind and lows in the mid to upper 30s.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain in the afternoon and evening along with highs near 50 and lows in the mid 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s and lows near 30. Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 50.
