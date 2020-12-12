Escaped inmates from northwest Tennessee prison believed to be driving in red truck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two inmates who escaped from the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville, Tennessee are believed to be driving in one of two red trucks.
According to the Tennessee Department of Correction, Robert Lee Brown, 36, and Christopher Osteen, 34, could be driving in a red Chevrolet or F-150. The descriptions are below:
- 2009 red Chevrolet Silverado extended cab pickup truck with Tennessee license plate of 050WJQ
- 1988-1991 Ford F-150 red pickup truck with a loud muffler and LED light bar on top
TDOC says the Chevrolet was reported stolen in Henry County around the time the men escaped and the Ford F-150 was reportedly spotted with two men who match the description of the inmates.
Brown is serving 18 years for aggravated rape and Osteen is serving eight years for burglary, according to TDOC.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts or tups on the vehicles is urged to call 911, TDOC Tips Hotline at 1-844-TDC-FIND or 1-800-TBI-FIND.
