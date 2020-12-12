FedEx in process of delivering first vaccine shipment amid COVID-19 surge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the emergency go-ahead from the FDA for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Memphis-based FedEx has jumped into action, tweeting “We’re in motion to begin delivering our first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and BioNTech Group to communities across the U.S.”
“I’m just so deeply proud of the role our team members have played in the fight against this pandemic to date. But the fight, the role they’re about to play in the upcoming fight to get these vaccines out and end this thing. This may be our finest hour as a company,” Richard W. Smith, FedEx Regional President, Americas and Executive Vice President of Global Support, said.
With the good news nationally, comes some bad news locally.
Saturday, Shelby County broke a record for daily COVID-19 cases with 930 new infections reported. That is nearly double the average daily cases of the previous 7 days, which was 477.
The previous daily record was 835 set in November.
“I think we’re just now getting into the territory where we’re going to see the impact of Thanksgiving. I think we’re just getting there,” Dr. Steve Threlkeld, Infectious Disease Specialist at Baptist Memorial Healthcare, said.
“We’ve got spread in the community, and people need to be very careful about what they’re doing,” Dr. Jeff Warren, Member Shelby County COVID-19 Task Force. said.
During the recent surge in cases, the utilization rate of hospital acute care and ICU beds has remained steady, hovering around 90 percent.
“It’s tight there, no question. Hats off to healthcare and really amazing cooperation among the health care facilities in this tow,” Threlkeld said.
Meanwhile, the Pfizer vaccine is raising spirits among doctors and nurses on the front lines.
“You see a little bit of a mood lift, you don’t realize how dark it is until you have a little ray of light to illuminate that,” Threlkeld said.
Local health experts say now is not the time to stop following health protocols. Experts believe it will take several months until the general population gets access to the vaccine.
“The problem is we still can’t let up because it’s going to take a long time to get that virus vaccine to everybody,” Warren said.
Front line workers and nursing home residents will begin to get the COVID-19 vaccine in a matter of days.
The Shelby County Health Department told WMC Action News 5′s Chris Luther there will be more information about how the vaccine will be distributed locally next week.
