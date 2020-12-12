TDH reports 6,691 new COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health identified 6,691 new COVID-19 cases and 73 more deaths across the state Sunday.
TDH reports an updated case count total of 442,953 and a death toll of 5,400 since the pandemic first began.
There have been 387,395 recoveries in Tennesee, and 2,699 Tennesseans are currently hospitalized due to coronavirus.
SCHD reported 930 new coronavirus cases on Saturday and five more deaths. More than 54,200 Shelby Countians have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic and 731 have died.
Coronavirus cases are also rising outside Shelby County. More than 11,000 cases have been reported in DeSoto County. Here’s a breakdown of cases surrounding Shelby County:
- Tipton County - 4,231
- DeSoto County - 11,694
- Crittenden County - 3,425
A source with the Shelby County Health Department told WMC Action News 5 a new health directive will be issued next week. The new directive will address the increasing coronavirus cases in Shelby Co. Details surrounding the new directive have not been released at this time.
The health department reports shrinking capacity at Shelby County hospitals. As of December 10, 91% of acute care beds and 93% of ICU beds are utilized -- 15% and 36%, respectively, with COVID-19 patients.
As hospitalizations increase, the most recent data available from the health department showed an 11.6% weekly test positivity rate. The highest weekly positivity rate was recorded last week. The SCHD said the testing positivity rate is the percentage of all tests conducted that are found to be positive.
The health department said the county has plenty of testing capacity available, and anyone who needs a test can get one.
There are two community drive-thru testing sites open that do not require an appointment. They’re open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- 2355 Appling City Cove
- 1720 RKS Commercial Cove (off Lamar Avenue)
The health department released new information concerning an early treatment for people who test positive for coronavirus and have the following risk factors.
- Anyone over age 12 with obesity, chronic kidney disease, diabetes or whose immunity is compromised by disease or prescription treatments.
- Anyone age 12-17 with sickle cell disease; neuromuscular disorder; dependence on medical intervention, such as a breathing or feeding tube; or a lung disorder such as asthma that requires daily medication.
- Anyone over age 55 with cardiovascular disease, hypertension, COPD or other chronic respiratory diseases.
- Anyone over age 65.
SCHD said if you test positive for coronavirus and have any of these risk factors, ask your health care provider about early COVID-19 treatments.
The health department is also investigating COVID-19 clusters where two or more cases have been identified at long-term care facilities in Shelby County. There are 27 facilities currently under investigation -- some of them experiencing more than one cluster since the beginning of the pandemic.
Both residents and staff have been infected.
Starting Nov. 23, a new health directive issued by the Shelby County Health Department began. The directive requires restaurants to hold limited capacity and close earlier.
Here’s what you should know about the health directive:
- Any establishment that serves food and/or alcoholic beverages is required to:
- Limit occupancy to 50%
- Close at 10 p.m.
- Require patrons to wear masks at all times except when actually eating a bite of food or drinking a beverage
- Limit groups dining together to 6 people (but no more than 4 adults)
- Schools are strongly encouraged to suspend all school-related close-contact sports at this time.
- Gyms remain open at this time. All employees and patrons are required to wear masks or facial coverings at all times while in the facility, except when in the swimming pool or shower.
- Shelby County Government expects to be able to provide special financial supports of at least $5,000 for any business that faces closures of at least 30 days that is substantially related to Health Directive No. 15. More details will be forthcoming.
