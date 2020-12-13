Breakdown: Geminid Meteor Shower-why it is one of the brightest

The shower can produce over 100 meteors per hour and some astronomers predict that this year, 2020 could produce up to 150 per hour. That averages to about two to three meteors per minute according to the American Meteor Society. Another cool thing about the Geminid Meteor shower is that you don’t have to stay up too late to see it. The Geminids usually gets going around 9 pm and increases in activity through 2 AM. This year the moon will be in the new moon phase so there will be no competition with moonlight. Another thing that makes the Geminids easier for viewing is the meteors don’t move quite as fast.