Escaped TDOC prisoners captured by U.S. Marshals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - US Marshals have captured two inmates that previously escaped from a northwest Tennessee prison Friday.
Robert Brown, 36, and Christopher Osteen, 34, escaped Friday morning from the Northwest Correctional Complex in Lake County, Tennessee.
Brown is serving 18 years for aggravated rape and Osteen is serving 8 years for burglary.
Earlier today, the U.S. Marshals Florida/Caribbean Task Force, in conjunction with partnering state and local agencies, captured Brown in the Miami, Fla. metropolitan area.
This evening, the Florida Task Force, along with multiple Miami area law enforcement agencies, were able to capture Osteen. He’d been fleeing and hiding on foot for several hours before he was caught.
