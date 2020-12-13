FedEx begins shipping vaccines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunday, the first FedEx flight carrying Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in cold storage freezers took off from Grand Rapids, Michigan, and landed at the FedEx super hub at the Memphis International Airport, where FedEx employees worked to unload the precious cargo Sunday afternoon.
“We are outside FedEx’s cold chain facility at the company’s global super hub here at the Memphis International Airport. Inside that facility, are massive freezers that will hold Pfizer’s newly approved COVID-19 vaccine that has to be kept at negative 70 degrees Celsius while transported,” WMC Action News 5′s Chris Luther said while on the scene.
FedEx has been carefully planning what they’re calling their ‘biggest undertaking’ in company history for several months.
Now they’re putting that plan into action, beginning to distribute millions of COVID-19 vaccines throughout the country.
“I’m just so deeply proud of the role our team members have played in the fight against this pandemic to date. But the fight, the role they’re about to play in the upcoming fight to get these vaccines out and end this thing. This may be our finest hour as a company,” Richard W. Smith, FedEx Regional President, Americas and Executive Vice President of Global Support, said.
FedEx says they’re well-positioned to handle this massive project, with more than 90 cold chain facilities worldwide and a network that already handles approximately 500,000 shipments with dry ice a month.
“These vaccines manufacturers and the distributors, they’re already our customers. We know them, we know their business. So the government came to us because they know we have the expertise in this, they know we have the network and the capabilities and the know-how to do it,” Smith said.
FedEx Express is utilizing its priority overnight service to deliver the shipments. Recently developed SenseAware ID technology, which includes a Bluetooth low-energy sensor device, will be attached to vaccine shipments, to help ensure these critical deliveries stay at the required temperature while transported with dry ice.
“And we have dedicated customer support agents who are monitoring vaccine shipments in the priority alert groups, ready to intervene if delays caused by issues such as weather, traffic congestion or customs clearance,” Smith continued.
Local infectious disease experts say it’s a huge point of pride to have Memphis-based FedEx play a key role in getting vaccines where they need to go.
“FedEx is going to be the entity that really helps us get through this,” Dr. Jeff Warren, Member of Shelby County COVID-19 Task Force, said.
“It’s just one more way that we as a city and they as a company here can really contribute in a worldwide global way that really, I mean this is one of the most important things of a generation,” Dr. Steve Threlkeld, Infectious Disease Specialist for Baptist Memorial Healthcare, said.
Smith says they don’t decide who gets the vaccine or where it goes, and they’re working with Federal, State and local officials for guidance on where to send COVID-19 vaccines.
At FedEx’s global hub, they expect a very busy winter and spring as the company’s most important moment is underway.
