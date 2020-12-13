Increasing clouds & rain moving in this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A spotty shower possible early but the bulk of the rain will arrive this afternoon and heavy rain is possible at times. As the system exits there could be a brief mix of sleet or light snow in parts of Northeast Arkansas & West Tennessee. No accumulation. Precipitation will end overnight and we will be dry on Monday.
TODAY: Increasing clouds with rain in the afternoon and evening along with highs near 50 and lows in the mid 30s. Wind: Northeast 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Rain with a brief mix of sleet or light snow possible as the system exits along with lows in the mid 30s. Wind: North 10-20 mph.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s. Wind: North 10-15 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Monday night will be mostly clear with and cold with lows in the upper 20s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s and lows near 30. Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 50.
Next Weekend: The weekend could feature more clouds and a chance of rain both days but not a washout to either day. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.