Memphis to face Florida Atlantic in the Montgomery Bowl for its seventh consecutive bowl appearance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers football team accepted a bid to play Florida Atlantic in the Montgomery Bowl Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 6 p.m., which makes the Tigers’ seventh consecutive bowl appearance.
The Montgomery Bowl is being played for the first time, substituting the Fenway Bowl that was canceled due to the pandemic.
This is the second time the two teams will play together. The first was in the 2007 New Orleans Bowl where Florida won.
“It’s great for us to be able to represent the University of Memphis and our city in the first-ever Montgomery Bowl,” Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield said. “It’s a special opportunity to be able to compete at the highest level in a historic, wonderful city.”
The Tigers are 5-8 in bowl games with 12 of their 13 bowl appearances coming since 2003.
Memphis’ current bowl streak began in 2014 and is now more than double the previous record of three consecutive bowl games from 2003-05. The Tigers are looking for their first bowl win since a 55-48 victory over BYU in the 2014 Miami Beach Bowl.
“I know our young men are quite excited about the opportunity to compete and the opportunity to hopefully win a bowl game for the first time in a long time,” Silverfield said.
Due to limited seating capacity, the Memphis Athletics ticket office will not be selling tickets to the game.
For general information on ticket packages and to purchase tickets, fans are encouraged to visit the Montgomery Bowl ticket page by clicking here. Tickets will go on sale beginning Monday, Dec. 14.
