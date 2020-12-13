Memphis pastor, civil rights leader Rev. James Netters passes away

“Memphis has lost a giant. The Reverend James Netters was a giant in the pulpit as a stand-up pastor and in our community where his friendships and influence knew no limits. In 1968, he was one of the first three Black City Council members and later served as a community liaison for Mayor Wyeth Chandler and as an open-minded civic leader for the rest of his life. There was not a prejudiced bone in his body. I valued his friendship and his solid support, particularly in my campaigns for Congress. I extend my deepest condolences to his family and to the Mount Vernon Baptist Church community. He led an exemplary life and will be missed.”