Rain through tonight & a brief period of snow possible for some

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Rain and a few periods of snow will be possible until 3 AM. Little to no accumulation for most areas but a few areas in northeast Arkansas could see snow collecting on elevated and grassy surface. Ground temperatures remain above freezing so roads shouldn’t have any major impacts. Precipitation will end overnight.
TONIGHT: Rain with a brief mix of sleet or light snow possible as the system exits along with lows in the mid 30s. Wind: North 10-20 mph.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s. Wind: North 10-15 mph.
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s. Wind: North 10-15 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 40s. Tuesday night there is a slight chance of a few flurries to light snow along with lows in the mid 30s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s and lows near 30. Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 50.
Next Weekend: The weekend could feature more clouds and a chance of rain on Saturday. Sunday looks dry with highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
