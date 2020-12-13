Rain through tonight & a brief period of snow possible for some

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 40s. Tuesday night there is a slight chance of a few flurries to light snow along with lows in the mid 30s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s and lows near 30. Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 50.